Report: Vikings sign CB off of Dolphins practice squad

1
Mike Masala
·1 min read

The Miami Dolphins have had a couple of players poached off of their practice squad this year, and another one is headed out on Wednesday.

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Minnesota Vikings are signing cornerback Kalon Barnes from Miami’s practice squad.

Barnes had yet to play a snap for the Dolphins since being signed after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers during this year’s final roster cuts. However, with the number of injuries that Josh Boyer’s unit had suffered in the secondary, there was a chance that he could be elevated if another player went down.

Now, Miami will have an open spot that they’ll need to fill.

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 14 vs. Chargers

