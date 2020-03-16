Report: Vikings re-sign Britton Colquitt

Britton Colquitt recently said he expected to return to the Vikings. Indeed, he will.

The Vikings have re-signed Colquitt, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a three-year, $9 million deal with $5 million guaranteed.

Colquitt signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last September after being cut by the Browns.

He was the Vikings’ fourth punter in as many years.

Colquitt had a net average of 42.6 yards per kick last season.

