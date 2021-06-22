Report: Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman not expected to have any ‘long-term injuries’

Vikings DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times in Washington D.C. when visiting his aunt. There is some good news, though: Twyman is expected to not sustain any long-term injuries, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the rookie defensive tackle was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder. He is supposed to be released from the hospital this week.

After a prolific collegiate career with Pittsburgh, Twyman slipped to the Vikings in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL draft. He is seen as a pass-rushing interior lineman, which should be a big help to a group with run-stopping defensive tackles Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce as the main options.

However, the Vikings signed Sheldon Richardson, a pass-rushing complement to Pierce and Tomlinson as well. Still, Twyman should be able to vie for a spot in the defensive line rotation in 2021, assuming he recovers in time to play. Per Schefter, that appears to be the case.