Report: Vikings are reuniting with CB Mackensie Alexander

Minnesota’s cornerback unit struggled in 2019, but Mackensie Alexander was a bright spot.

Alexander was serviceable in the slot. However, he moved on in free agency that offseason, signing with the Bengals on a one-year deal.

Well, guess who’s back? As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alexander has agreed to terms with his former team. There’s no report of how long the deal is or how much money it will be at the time this article was published.

Purely from an on-field standpoint, the Vikings got a big boost to their cornerback unit with this move. Minnesota struggled in pass coverage last season. Alexander can slot into the nickel corner position.

With cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson out wide, the Vikings look primed for improvement in the secondary come 2021. Even if Jeff Gladney ends up securing the slot corner spot, Minnesota has more depth at a position of importance on defense.