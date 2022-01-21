Report: Vikings requesting second interviews with Ryan Poles, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Vikings appear to have their two finalists to replace Rick Spielman as their General Manager.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Minnesota has requested second interviews with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings completed their first interview with Adofo-Mensah on Monday and Poles on Tuesday. The club announced interviews with eight G.M. candidates.

Poles has worked his way up the Chiefs’ scouting department from player personnel assistant to his current role. He became Kansas City’s director of college scouting in 2017 before ascending to assistant director of player personnel a year later. This is his first season as the executive director of player personnel.

Poles entered the NFL in 2013 as the 49ers manager of football research and development. He was promoted to director in 2017 and stayed in that role until joining the Browns in 2020 as the vice president of football operations.

Minnesota has also interviewed four head coach candidates, but that process is likely to speed up once they decide on a G.M.

