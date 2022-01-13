Report: Vikings request interviews with three G.M. candidates

The Vikings have put in requests for three candidates for their General Manager vacancy.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings want to talk to Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook. Wolf, Adofo-Mensah and Cook also are on the Bears’ list of candidates.

Wolf joined the Patriots in March 2020 after spending two seasons as the Browns’ assistant General Manager. Wolf, the son of Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, joined the Packers as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations before leaving for the Browns.

Adofo-Mensah is the Browns’ vice president of football operations and Cook is their vice president of player personnel.

Adofo-Mensah joined General Manager Andrew Berry in Cleveland in March 2020. Adofo-Mensah previously spent seven seasons with the 49ers, including two years as director of football research and development.

He is a former basketball player at Princeton, who earned his undergraduate degree there in 2003 before getting a master’s in economics from Stanford in 2013.

Cook joined the Browns’ front office in 2016 from the Packers, where he served as a pro scout from 2012-15.

