The Minnesota Vikings have requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North.

Brown has spent the last five seasons with the Eagles and was promoted to director of player personnel prior to the 2021 season. He previously spent two seasons as the team’s director of pro scouting and two seasons as the assistant director of pro scouting.

Brown played defensive back at Fordham University before getting into the administrative side of football as athletic compliance graduate assistant/football support at the University of Central Florida. He then became a pro personnel intern with the New York Jets in 2012. After the time with the Jets, he moved to Boston College where he served as an assistant director of player personnel and a recruiting specialist.

Brown moved to the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 before becoming an advance scout in 2016. He then joined the Eagles in 2017.

Brown is the fifth known candidate to replace fired General Manager Rick Spielman. Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook, and Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek have also received interview requests from the Vikings.

Report: Vikings request interview with Eagles personnel director Brandon Brown for G.M. job originally appeared on Pro Football Talk