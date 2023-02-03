Report: Vikings request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for same position
The Minnesota Vikings were waiting for the opportunity to interview one last candidate and he finally became available. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have officially requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
The #Vikings requested permission to interview #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for the same job, per source. Coach Sean Payton has spoken to Evero about his old job, but has not given freedom to speak with teams.
Meanwhile, Denver requested Brian Flores & Sean Desai for their DC job.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2023
This comes just hours after Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai said no to the Vikings and pulled out of the race for defensive coordinator.