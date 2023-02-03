Report: Vikings request to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for same position

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings were waiting for the opportunity to interview one last candidate and he finally became available. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings have officially requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

This comes just hours after Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai said no to the Vikings and pulled out of the race for defensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

