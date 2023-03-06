Report: The Vikings released LB Eric Kendricks

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of work to do to get under the salary cap for the 2023 season and the first major domino has fallen.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks. The move was expected as releasing Kendricks will save over $9 million in salary cap space.

Kendricks is now on the wrong side of 30 at 31 years old and he had lost at least a step. He struggled to keep up with the speed of the game and his used to be great coverage skills had taken a massive step back.

The move sets up Brian Asamoah to be a starter next season and opens up a need at linebacker, especially with Jordan Hicks almost certainly gone as well.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire