Report: Vikings release tight end Colin Thompson

The Minnesota Vikings continue their roster cuts on Monday morning. According to Fan Buzz’s Matt Lombardo, the Vikings have released tight end Colin Thompson.

The Vikings brought in Thompson to be a backup tight end and emergency long snapper. He has NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers over the past three seasons with 26 games played in 2020 and 2021.

The tight end room was one of the deepest on the team. T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver are a dynamic duo at the top who should strike fear into defenses when they get into 12 personnel.

Thompson had a hard path to making the Vikings roster with Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse and Ben Sims ahead of him.

