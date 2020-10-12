Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook tweaked groin, but ‘he’s good’

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a groin injury in the loss to the Seahawks. He left the game, came back in, played one snap, then did not play again.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the injury is a tweak. Pelissero added that Cook is “good.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the Sunday game that Cook will undergo an MRI on Monday. Zimmer had this to say to reporters Monday about the MRI:

“It went pretty well,’’ Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “So, we’ll see how he does this week.’’

Cook remains the NFL’s leading rusher. He’s also first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, and pretty clearly a focal point of the Minnesota offense. If Cook was to miss any time, expect running back Alexander Mattison to be next up.