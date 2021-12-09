Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ‘trending towards playing’

Dalvin Cook dislocated his shoulder in the Week 12 loss to the 49ers, but the Vikings running back wants to give Week 14 a go, according to a report.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Cook is trending towards playing tonight against the Steelers. The Vikings are a run-heavy team and Cook is Minnesota’s primary back, making his playing status pretty crucial for this week.

The Vikings have a capable backup running back in Alexander Mattison at least. Mattison started in place of Cook in Week 13 and had 90 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Cook is currently listed as questionable on the Vikings’ Week 14 injury report. Minnesota already has WR Adam Thielen and OT Christian Darrisaw out for the matchup, so the Vikings offense needs all the health luck it can get for Thursday’s game.

In addition to Cook, Minnesota has S Camryn Bynum and LB Blake Lynch tabbed as questionable for the Steelers game.