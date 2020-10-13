Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not expected to play vs. Falcons

Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook went down with a groin injury in the team’s loss to the Seahawks.

According to Chad Graff of The Athletic, that injury will probably mean Cook is out for the Week 6 game against a struggling Falcons team. Graff reported that Cook suffered an adductor strain.

Fortunately for the Vikings, the team has a bye in Week 7. Graff said that Minnesota will re-evaluate if Cook is ready to return after that.

Cook has rushed for 489 yards and seven touchdowns, both of which ranks him first in the NFL. Without Cook, the Vikings would rely heavily on Alexander Mattison, who rushed 112 yards on 20 carries last game against Seattle.

Mattison has 219 rushing yards in 2020. Another running back the Vikings could use is Mike Boone, who has just 19 rushing yards in 2020.