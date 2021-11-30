Report: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook expected to miss next two games

If Minnesota wants to get back to .500, the team will likely have to do so without its top running back.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook is expected to miss the next two games. The hope is that he can return for the Monday night Dec. 20 game at Chicago, per Schefter.

Earlier, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Cook endured a shoulder dislocation during the Week 12 loss to the 49ers.

Without Cook, expect fellow RB Alexander Mattison to earn most of the reps at running back. Then, the team has Kene Nwangwu, a player who has two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a short rookie 2021 so far. Nwangwu has limited reps at running back so far, but he could see more action there now. The Vikings also have RB A.J. Rose, an enticing option off the practice squad.

Cook has 773 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, and the Vikings are a run-heavy offense. Cook will be missed if he ends up missing time, which appears to be the case.