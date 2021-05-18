Report: Vikings promoting three women in the front office

Minnesota lost Kelly Kleine to Denver’s front office this offseason. Kleine, who is now the Executive Director of Football Operations for the Broncos, is believed to be the highest ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Vikings will continue to be progressive in hiring.

“Taylor Young is in line for a postdraft promotion to manager of football administration (she’s No. 2 to chief contract negotiator Rob Brzezinski), Kaitlin Zarecki is being elevated into Kleine’s old spot as manager of player development/special assistant to the GM, and intern Caroline DeFelice is being hired as a player personnel assistant,” Breer reported.

Kleine’s move to the Broncos reunites her with George Paton, Denver’s GM who used to work in the Vikings front office. Minnesota and Denver not only meet in the preseason this year, but the two will have joint practices together this offseason.