Report: Vikings are possible destination for Broncos QB Drew Lock

In his first year as general manager of the Broncos, George Paton brought in Teddy Bridgewater via trade.

With the possibility that Denver could take a quarterback in the draft, that would leave Broncos QB Drew Lock pretty low on the depth chart.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, if Denver drafts Ohio State’s Justin Fields or NDSU’s Trey Lance, there’s a strong perception that Lock could be on the move. And the Vikings are a possible destination for Lock, because Minnesota could use an affordable backup.

With the way Breer presented this report, it doesn’t seem likely that the Vikings would be getting out from Kirk Cousins’ contract or anything like that. This would simply be a move to land an option below Cousins on the depth chart.

I think Lock’s full potential has not been unLocked. That said, the Vikings may be better off landing a draftee for the backup position. That player would also be an affordable backup and their ceiling could very well be higher than Lock’s.