Report: Vikings planning to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. from IR

Earlier on Friday, the Minnesota Vikings waived tight end Nick Muse which was a signal that another move could be coming. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that intuition was correct as the Vikings are planning on activating tight end Irv Smith Jr. from injured reserve.

This is a smart move for the Vikings to do now. It is a good idea to get him some live in-game reps before the playoffs start to get the wheels turning once again. Smith Jr. hasn’t played a down since the fourth quarter of the Vikings win over the Arizona Cardinals in week eight.

The idea of running 12 personnel with the versatility with him and T.J. Hockenson would be a great asset to the Vikings’ offense.

The #Vikings plan to activate TE Irv Smith Jr. from injured reserve, per source. Smith last played in Week 8, when he suffered a high ankle sprain. A boost for Minnesota’s playoff push. pic.twitter.com/kpaq8B3ckK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire