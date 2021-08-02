Report: Vikings plan to sign Case Cookus

With three quarterbacks on the COVIID-19 list, the Vikings are about to add someone who can at least throw passes in practice.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Minnesota is planning to sign quarterback Case Cookus, who had a tryout with the club on Monday.

Cookus went undrafted out of Northern Arizona last year and has spent time with the Giants and Broncos. He threw for 12,057 yards with 105 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 41 career collegiate games.

The Vikings officially placed Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond, and Nate Stanley on the COVID-19 list on Monday. Mond tested positive for the virus. Cousins and Stanley are considered high-risk close contacts.

Jake Browning is the only other Minnesota quarterback currently available to practice.

