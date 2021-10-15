Report: Vikings’ plan for LT Christian Darrisaw is to play him most of all snaps

With former Vikings LT Riley Reiff departing this offseason, Minnesota drafted a tackle who seemed likely to slot into Reiff’s old spot.

As always with the NFL, injuries can derail the plans of any team. In the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings took Christian Darrisaw, a first-round tackle who has been sidelined for much of his rookie season already with a groin injury.

Now, Vikings fans could see Darrisaw in a larger sample size of snaps on Sunday against the Panthers. According to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Minnesota plans to play Darrisaw most of all snaps against the Panthers in Week 6.

#Vikings rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw could start first game Sunday at Carolina. Rashod Hill started but rotated with Darrisaw vs Lions Source said a plan this week has been for Darrisaw to play "most" or "all" snaps vs Panthers. Darrisaw said doesn't know if he'll start — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 15, 2021

Minnesota played Darrisaw for 26 snaps in the Week 5 victory over the Lions. Rashod Hill, the starting left tackle up until now, played 39 vs. Detroit. Those roles could very well switch against Carolina. And beyond that, Darrisaw could be the Vikings’ left tackle of the future. But first, he has to show he can stay healthy in the league.