Report: Vikings plan to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

If the Rams are interested in promoting running backs coach Thomas Brown to replace offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, it appears they will have competition.

The Vikings plan to interview Brown for their offensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O’Connell is finalizing a deal to become the Vikings’ head coach and is expected to be introduced at a Thursday news conference. Ed Donatell is set to join the team as defensive coordinator, and Wes Phillips — the son of Wade Phillips — is expected to follow O’Connell from the Rams as offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.

Brown interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job before Miami hired Mike McDaniel.

Brown, 35, spent the past two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach. Los Angeles added assistant head coach to his duties for 2021.

