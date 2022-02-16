Report: Vikings plan to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Thomas Brown
    Retired American football running back

If the Rams are interested in promoting running backs coach Thomas Brown to replace offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, it appears they will have competition.

The Vikings plan to interview Brown for their offensive coordinator job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

O’Connell is finalizing a deal to become the Vikings’ head coach and is expected to be introduced at a Thursday news conference. Ed Donatell is set to join the team as defensive coordinator, and Wes Phillips — the son of Wade Phillips — is expected to follow O’Connell from the Rams as offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.

Brown interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job before Miami hired Mike McDaniel.

Brown, 35, spent the past two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach. Los Angeles added assistant head coach to his duties for 2021.

Report: Vikings plan to interview Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Vikings finalizing deal with Kevin O’Connell

    The Vikings are close to having their man. The team and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell are finalizing their deal for him to become their head coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Vikings are expected to announce O’Connell as their new head coach in a Thursday news conference. The sides came to an [more]

  • Vikings interviewing Rams’ Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

    The Vikings are interviewing Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job on Kevin O’Connell’s staff

  • Report: Vikings planning to introduce Kevin O’Connell as head coach on Thursday

    Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has been set to become the Vikings’ next head coach since the beginning of the month. With Los Angeles’ season now complete after defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl LVI, that hire can now become official at any time. But it sounds like it’ll take a couple more days. According to [more]

  • MTSU football makes coaching staff adjustments: Brent Stockstill to coach quarterbacks

    MTSU football announced staff moves Tuesday, including moving Brent Stockstill to QBs and hiring former Raider Shane Tucker as wide receiver coach.

  • Eli Manning says goodbye to the Giants and the NFL in 2020 | Time Machine Tuesday

    Time Machine Tuesday returns to January 2020, when New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning said goodbye to Big Blue and announced his retirement from the NFL. Manning, along with former coach Tom Coughlin and former GM Ernie Accorsi, spoke to the media about his special Giants career, and what that career meant for the franchise. Watch more Time Machine Tuesday: https://sny.tv/shows/time-machine-tuesday About Time Machine Tuesday: We’re searching hard for the best of vintage SNY, including interviews, guest appearances, commercials, and, of course, Gary, Keith, & Ron. Good content, like good wine, only gets better with age on Time Machine Tuesdays.

  • Important offseason dates for Vikings fans to remember

    These dates need to be circled in purple!

  • Seahawks officially announce Pete Carroll’s 2022 coaching staff

    Here is the complete list of the coaches serving on Pete Carroll's 2022 staff.

  • Anthony Weiner’s awkward interview on 'Hannity' was incredibly cringy

    After a brief absence from public life, Anthony Weiner made his first television appearance on Hannity Monday after spending 18 months in prison for “sexting” with a 15-year-old girl. Sean Hannity immediately asked Weiner if he’s changed, and the answer was not as straightforward as one might expect. “Well, um, I think so,” Weiner slowly answered. “I don't think anyone can go through that kind of experience, and I think this is probably true of people who have been through other types of adversity, I don't think you go through that type of experience and don't emerge changed.” Hannity called the answer obscure, and pressed Weiner for a more satisfactory response. But Weiner made it clear that he doesn’t care what people think of him. “I’m not out to persuade you or anyone else that I’ve changed,” Weiner said, later adding, “I’m not trying to make someone like me, or someone be persuaded of any particular outlook on me. We’re gonna have some conversations about things going on in New York City and other places, and hopefully people tune in to the show. But I’m not terribly interested in trying to make them feel any differently about me.” Weiner just started a new radio show in New York City with Curtis Sliwa.

  • Falcons part with WRs coach, lose OL assistant to Dolphins

    The Falcons are moving on from wide receiver coach Dave Brock, The Athletic's Josh Kendall reported on Tuesday.

  • NFL investigating Miami Dolphins owner over tanking claims: report

    The NFL has reportedly launched an investigation into allegations that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered former head coach Brian Flores more money to purposely lose games. Sources told NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport that the league is planning to speak to all involved parties in Flores' claims from his lawsuit. Flores, who was recently fired by the Dolphins last month, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins...

  • Takeaways from Biden's remarks on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    President Biden addressed the tense situation in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang discussed the latest.

  • Eric Weddle played through a torn pec during Rams’ Super Bowl win

    Eric Weddle suffered a torn pec in his last NFL game ever, but at least he went out with a ring

  • Any chance Sean McVay retires after winning SB LVI? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the possibility of the Rams’ 36-year old Super Bowl winning head coach calling it a career after winning his first title. Could he really just say goodbye to football, and leave an opportunity to build a Hall of Fame legacy? Considering his young age and early success does he have a chance to chase the success of Bill Belichick? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • What does Dee Ford’s $4.6 million injury guarantee mean for 49ers

    What does Dee Ford's injury guarantee mean for the #49ers?

  • Chiefs’ Travis Kelce broke down problems in AFC Championship Game in ESPN interview

    Travis Kelce said certain issues in the loss to Cincinnati stuck out to him.

  • Ten players to watch in college baseball in 2022

    The most high profile transfer of the offseason saw Berry follow his coach, Jay Johnson, from Arizona to LSU. Berry is immediately thrust into a leadership role after helping the Wildcats reach the College World Series.

  • Jay Glazer: Washington would be 'crazy' to move on from Ron Rivera, even if another bad year

    NFL analyst Jay Glazer believes Washington would be crazy to move on from Ron Rivera after the 2022 season, even if the team has another losing season.

  • Alec Baldwin & ‘Rust’ Producers Declare Wrongful Death Lawsuit “False”; Slain Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ Estate Sued Earlier Tuesday

    Mere hours after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed over the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, lawyers for Alec Baldwin and fellow producers are declaring that “any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false.” This morning Hutchins estate attorney Brian Panish put blame on Rust producers and Baldwin for their negligence with safety during production […]

  • NYC Asian American activist mistook for Michelle Go at a vigil for Christina Yuna Lee by ABC News

    An Asian American community activist in New York City is calling out ABC on Twitter after the network mistook her for the late Michelle Go on primetime TV. Grace Lee spoke to ABC News correspondent Erielle Reshef on Monday morning at a vigil for Christina Yuna Lee, a woman stabbed to death in her Chinatown apartment the day before. The incident is the latest in a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York.

  • What happened after Tina Peters' arrest speaks volumes about far-right

    The Tina Peters turmoil is only getting stranger — and more alarming.The latest: The Mesa County clerk — a prominent player in the unfounded theories about 2020 election fraud — kicked and cursed at police officers who were arresting her for resisting a search warrant, according to body camera footage released Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePeters, a Republican, attempted to prevent officers from obtaining her iPad on Tu