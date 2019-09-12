Report: Vikings placing Josh Doctson on IR

Wide receiver Josh Doctson‘s stay on the active roster in Minnesota looks like it is coming to an end.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are placing Doctson on injured reserve. A leg injury is given as the reason for his placement on the list and, per Rapoport, there’s hope for a return to action later this season.

Doctson signed with the Vikings last week after being released by Washington at the end of August. He was inactive for last week’s win over the Falcons.

His arrival came just after the Vikings released wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was selected a pick after Doctson in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Treadwell remains a free agent, but it seems unlikely that the Vikings would call him back to fill Doctson’s spot in the lineup. Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson are the other receivers in Minnesota.