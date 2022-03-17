Report: Vikings not re-signing CB Mackensie Alexander
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander reportedly won’t be returning to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported on Thursday the team had informed Alexander they wouldn’t be re-signing him. However, several other teams have reportedly shown interest.
Alexander, a former second-round draft pick for the Vikings, started in five games in 2021 and finished the season with 51 tackles and five pass deflections.