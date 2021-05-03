Report: Vikings are not picking up CB Mike Hughes’ fifth-year option

Jack White
·1 min read
In an unsurprising move, the Vikings are not picking up the fifth-year option of Mike Hughes, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A former first round pick, Hughes has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career. He has played in just 24 regular-season games over a three-year span.

Hughes has shown flashes of promise, but he has yet to be consistently good for a full season. He had a PFF grade of 54.4 this past season and 58.7 the season before.

Some context about the fifth-year option: a team can opt to add it onto a rookie contract of a first-round pick. The option is fully guaranteed once it’s exercised and the deal itself is partially based on player performance now, per NFL.com. NFL teams have to decide after the player’s third regular season and before May 3 of the following league year, which is why this news came out now.

So Hughes is still signed through 2021 with the Vikings, but another season where he can’t stay on the field could be costly for his long-term future with the team.

