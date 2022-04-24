Report: Vikings not expected to pick up Garrett Bradbury’s fifth-year option

The Vikings are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on center Garrett Bradbury‘s contract, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer-Press reports. That news does not come as a surprise.

The fifth-year option for Bradbury would cost the Vikings $13.202 million for 2023.

Bradbury, 26, was the 18th overall choice in 2019.

He has started 45 of a possible 49 games in his three seasons, missing four games in 2021.

Bradbury sat out two games last season after testing positive for COVID-19 before returning as the backup to Mason Cole. An injury to rookie left tackle Christian Darrisaw forced the Vikings to shuffle their offensive line, and Bradbury got his job back when Cole shifted to right guard.

Teams have until May 2 to make a final decision about whether to exercise the fifth-year option on the contracts of first-round draft choices in 2019.

