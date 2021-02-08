Report: Vikings name Klint Kubiak offensive coordinator

The Super Bowl is now in the rear-view mirror, meaning teams around the NFL will start planning for what’s building up to be a chaotic offseason.



This offseason, the Vikings has had to fill a pretty significant role on their coaching staff: Offensive coordinator. The team made its OC official on Monday morning.

The #Vikings are promoting Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Zimmer wanted to keep the Kubiak offense in place, and he’ll do it quite literally. It’ll just be 33-year-old Klint — not his father Gary, who retired — calling plays in 2021. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2021

Klint Kubiak has spent the last two seasons in Minnesota as the quarterbacks coach. In those two seasons, Kirk Cousins has had two of the best years of his career. A correlation like that doesn’t always have significance, but it’s certainly an impressive line on his resume.

Continuity is another thing that the Vikings were looking for in offensive coordinator and they got a lot of that in this hire. The 33-year-old will more than likely keep a heavy dosage of his father’s outside zone scheme, but maybe he’ll come in and spice things up a bit.

Before taking over the quarterbacks coach role underneath his father, Kubiak spent 2013-2014 in Minnesota as the assistant wide receivers coach and offensive quality control coach.

His father retiring opened up a chance for the former quarterbacks coach to take over, but Klint Kubiak had ties to Minnesota before even his father.

The Vikings have a long way to go to get back into playoff consideration in 2021, but they now have their offensive coordinator set in stone for the season.