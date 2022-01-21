The Vikings are meeting with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris tonight for their head coaching vacancy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Morris joined the Rams this season.

Morris closed out last season as the interim head coach for the Falcons and went 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He was fired after the 2011 season and spent time coaching in Washington before moving on to Atlanta and Los Angeles.

He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Bucs.

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Thursday became the fourth candidate to interview for the head coaching job to replace Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings have narrowed their General Manager search to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles, both of whom will have second interviews next week.

Report: Vikings meeting with Raheem Morris tonight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk