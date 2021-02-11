Report: Vikings LT Riley Reiff to receive $1 million bonus that he originally missed out on

Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff seemed well in line to make the minimum snap requirement he needed to receive a bonus for the 2020 season — until he was not removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the Week 17 game.

However, there is good news for Reiff. He ended up getting his bonus anyway, because the Vikings renegotiated his contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“A nice gesture from the Wilf family to step up,” Pelissero said on Twitter.

Prior to Minnesota’s final game of the regular season, Reiff had played 100% of the offensive snaps for the team — for a total of 1004 snaps. He needed to end the year with having played 93.75% or more of the team’s offensive snaps in order to get a $1 million bonus.

With Reiff not playing in the game, Minnesota had to have 66 offensive snaps or less against the Lions in order for Reiff to collect the bonus. The Vikings ended up running 74 offensive plays, dropping Reiff’s season snap count total below the necessary amount.

Now, though, that doesn’t matter. Good news for Reiff, a player who had a resurgent year with the Vikings in 2020.