Report: Vikings lose QB Kirk Cousins to torn Achilles

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, on Sunday in Week 8.

They also suffered a huge loss.

Reports indicated quarterback Kirk Cousins a torn Achilles. An MRI will be taken to diagnose the injury but if it is a torn Achilles, Cousins will be done for 2023.

Kirk Cousins never has missed an NFL game due to injury. The only NFL game he missed was due to COVID. https://t.co/A3VEQxVWas — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke after the NFC North win.

It’s ⁦@Vikings⁩ coach KOC discussing a possible Achilles injury for QB Kirk Cousins. So sad, & they just beat Green Bay for a third win in a row.

The feeling is Kirk is lost for the season but not confirmed. Wow. Awful.

Defense terrific today. Cool win, but … #SkolEight pic.twitter.com/d6kn1rit8P — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) October 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire