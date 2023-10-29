Report: Vikings lose QB Kirk Cousins to torn Achilles
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, on Sunday in Week 8.
They also suffered a huge loss.
Reports indicated quarterback Kirk Cousins a torn Achilles. An MRI will be taken to diagnose the injury but if it is a torn Achilles, Cousins will be done for 2023.
Kirk Cousins never has missed an NFL game due to injury.
The only NFL game he missed was due to COVID. https://t.co/A3VEQxVWas
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023
Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke after the NFC North win.
It’s @Vikings coach KOC discussing a possible Achilles injury for QB Kirk Cousins. So sad, & they just beat Green Bay for a third win in a row.
The feeling is Kirk is lost for the season but not confirmed. Wow. Awful.
Defense terrific today. Cool win, but … #SkolEight pic.twitter.com/d6kn1rit8P
— Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) October 29, 2023