Advertisement
Breaking news:

Vikings fear Kirk Cousins suffered torn Achilles in win over Packers; rough day for QB injuries

Report: Vikings lose QB Kirk Cousins to torn Achilles

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Green Bay Packers, 24-10, on Sunday in Week 8.

They also suffered a huge loss.

Reports indicated quarterback Kirk Cousins a torn Achilles. An MRI will be taken to diagnose the injury but if it is a torn Achilles, Cousins will be done for 2023.

Coach Kevin O’Connell spoke after the NFC North win.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire