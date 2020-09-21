Report: Vikings LB Anthony Barr out for the season

#Vikings LB Anthony Barr has a torn pec and is out for the season. A difficult loss in a tough start to the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020





Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr left with a shoulder injury in the Week 2 loss to the Colts

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that turned out to be a torn pec, leading to Barr being out for the 2020 NFL season.

Barr is one of the Vikings mainstay linebackers. He is a starter and when the team goes to the nickel, he oftentimes stays in. He had six solo tackles in the Week 1 loss to the Packers.

The Vikings still have Eric Kendricks. Linebacker Eric Wilson and Troy Dye can try to make up for some of Barr’s lost production. Wilson played 67 snaps in the Colts game and intercepted a pass.

Dye, a rookie, seems likely to take on a bigger role. There’s also Ryan Connelly, who the Vikings claimed off waivers before the start of the 2020 season. Minnesota will need someone to step up and perform well in Barr’s role, or else the team could be looking at more regression.