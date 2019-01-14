Report: Vikings interested in Gary Kubiak

The Vikings named Kevin Stefanski as their offensive coordinator on a permanent basis after he closed the year as the interim choice for the job, but they may not be done adding to the top of their offensive coaching staff.

NFL Media reports that the Vikings are “in play” for former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. Kubiak was initially expected to take a job on the Broncos staff, but those talks broke down and Kubiak is now pursuing a return to coaching with other teams.

It’s not clear what kind of title Kubiak might have in Minnesota, but it would probably involve a fair amount of work with quarterback Kirk Cousins as the team tries to get a bigger return on the investment they made in free agency last year.

Kubiak is set to interview for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.