Report: The Vikings have interest in re-signing Garrett Bradbury

The Minnesota Vikings have a lot of decisions to make this offseason when it comes to free agency and the NFL draft. Before they can make those decisions, though, they need to decide what to do with their own impending free agents. One of those impending free agents is center Garrett Bradbury.

On Thursday’s episode of Mackey and Judd on Skor North, Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad interviewed KSTP sports reporter Darren Wolfson in a segment they called “Scoops with Doogie.” In this segment, Darren Wolfson stated,

“There is interest in re-signing Garrett Bradbury”

Wolfson did go on to say that if the Vikings and Bradbury couldn’t come to an agreement, the Vikings could look to impending free agent center Connor McGovern of the New York Jets, stating “there’s some mutual interest.”

This logically makes a lot of sense for the Vikings to try and work a deal out with Bradbury, but to Wolfson’s point, there is no need to break the bank on him, especially with so many needs on the roster.

Will be fascinating to see if he can get more than what they're willing to do. I can't see them breaking the bank here. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 23, 2023

