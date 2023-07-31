Report: Vikings hosting G Dalton Risner on visit

According to Mike Klis of 9 Sports, the Minnesota Vikings are hosting former Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner on a visit.

Risner was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019 out of Kansas State and played well in his time in Denver. He saw a regression in 2022 under Nathaniel Hackett, which shouldn’t be held too much against him as the entire offense struggled.

Risner is close with Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who coached him in Denver and attended Risner’s wedding.

As a pass blocker, Risner was effective last season with a 73.6 grade. Vikings Wire’s Judd Zulgad bring up that Risner is a natural left guard, a spot occupied by Ezra Cleveland.

This is interesting because Risner was a left guard. That's Ezra Cleveland's job for now. https://t.co/auArqGIOTf — Judd Zulgad (@jzulgad) July 31, 2023

We will continue to monitor the situation with Risner, as fortifying the offensive line is never a bad idea.

