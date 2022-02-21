We already knew the Vikings were hiring Rams passing game coordinator Wes Phillips. The only question was whether the job was for offensive coordinator or passing game coordinator.

Now comes word that Phillips will join Kevin O’Connell’s first staff as offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty and Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown were other candidates for the job.

Phillips joined the Rams as their tight ends coach in 2019 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2021. He spent the previous five seasons coaching tight ends with Washington and worked for the Cowboys from 2007-13. His father, Wade Phillips, was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2007 until his firing eight games into the 2010 season.

Report: Vikings hiring Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk