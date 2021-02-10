Report: Vikings hiring Paul Guenther to be senior defensive assistant

The Vikings elected to not renew the contract of former defensive assistant Dom Capers this offseason.

Capers, who has since moved on to coach for the Lions, added another experienced presence to the defensive coaching staff last year.

This offseason, the Vikings filled a defensive assistant spot with another longtime coach: Paul Guenther, who will be a senior defensive assistant for the team, according to multiple reports.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Guenther had several offers, but “Zimmer’s persistence in pursuing Guenther paid off.”

Guenther was previously the defensive coordinator of the Bengals and the Raiders. He took the Cincinnati job after Zimmer left to become the head coach of the Vikings. Zimmer and him worked together for six years.

This hire is another one that suggests a sign of continuity. Minnesota is entering an important season and the team has had in-house promotions like Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko. Despite not being on staff, Guenther is another person who has familiarity with Zimmer and his scheme.