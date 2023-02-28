Report: Vikings hire Patrick Hill to be assistant DL coach

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings continue to reshape their defensive coaching staff under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

According to On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the Vikings are hiring Colorado’s defensive tackles coach Patrick Hill to be their new assistant defensive line coach. He replaces A’Lique Terry who left to be the Oregon Ducks offensive line coach.

Hill was only on campus for a few weeks having been hired by new Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Before joining the Buffaloes, he was a defensive analyst for LSU during the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

