Report: Vikings hire Greg Manusky as inside linebackers coach

The Vikings have hired Greg Manusky as their new inside linebackers coach, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Manusky, 55, has spent 12 seasons as a defensive coordinator for four NFL teams. He spent the past two seasons as a defensive quality control assistant at the University of Kentucky.

Manusky has served as a linebackers coach in two stints with Washington and with the Chargers.

He began his coaching career in 2001, two years after his 12-year NFL playing career ended. Manusky was a linebacker for Washington, Kansas City and Minnesota, playing 113 consecutive games to end his playing career.

Manusky was defensive coordinator for the 49ers (2007-10), Chargers (2011), Colts (2012-15) and Commanders (2017-19).

