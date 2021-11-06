Report: Vikings S Harrison Smith not fined after play in Cowboys game

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb claimed in a mic’d up segment that Vikings safety Harrison Smith was choking the wideout along the sideline after a play.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league will not fine Smith for the occurrence. Multiple NFL officials reviewed the play and it seemed like Smith’s thumb accidentally was caught in Lamb’s chinstrap, per Pelissero.

You can see what happened on the sideline of the Week 8 game here.

This play is not the first kerfuffle between these two. Last year, the Cowboys played the Vikings. Smith committed an unnecessary roughness penalty on Lamb during that game. The Minnesota safety was given a 15-yard personal foul, which led to an inevitable debate about whether the hit was clean or not.

Just like this instance, Smith was not fined for the 2020 incident with Lamb, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Smith finished the 2021 Sunday night game with seven tackles and a pass defended. The Vikings fell to 3-4 with the defeat.