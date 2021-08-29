Report: Vikings, Harrison Smith agree to four-year deal

Vikings and All-Pro Safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a 4-year, $64 million extension, per source. The deal makes Smith the second highest-paid safety in the NFL at the age of 32. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 29, 2021

With the Vikings, Harrison Smith has emerged as one of the top safeties in the NFL, getting named to five Pro Bowls and earning one first-team All-Pro nod.

With the news on Sunday, Smith will still be roaming back deep on Minnesota’s defense for quite some time.

ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. reported that the Vikings and Smith agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension. Smith was set to be a free agent in 2022 before he agreed to his new deal.

The new deal makes Smith the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Smith is 32, so it’s a risky bet to give him this big of a contract. However, Smith showed he still had it in 2020, intercepting five passes and tallying 10 passes defended.

Also something consider: at the time this article was published, there wasn’t any official report as to what money will be guaranteed and what money will not be. That’s an important factor.

For now, Vikings fans can relish the fact that Smith is staying with the team for longer, maybe even finishing his career in Minnesota.