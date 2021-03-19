Report: Vikings have to forfeit their seventh-round pick

This a Vikings team that loves to accumulate draft picks. Like in 2020, when the team broke a record for the most picks (15) in a seven-round NFL draft.

Minnesota is gearing up for another NFL draft where it will have a plethora of picks, but due to a salary-cap violation, the Vikings will have one less than anticipated.

According to Mark Craig of the Star Tribune, the Vikings committed the violation because of a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. The league elected to fine three Minnesota executives $10,000 each, per Craig.

The Vikings now have 11 picks in the NFL draft. Minnesota also has two sixth-round draft choices, so the team will still have an opportunity to find value towards the end of the draft.

This is an important draft for Minnesota. With all the players the Vikings released this offseason, the team will likely have to find starters and big contributors through the draft. They don’t have the luxury of adding a bunch of players who are projects. So even though the team is only losing a seventh-rounder, it’s still significant.