Report: Vikings fined Stefon Diggs for missing practice, meetings

During a Friday press conference, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said that he doesn’t know whether wide receiver Stefon Diggs will play against the Giants this Sunday.

Zimmer’s response came after a week that saw Diggs miss practice for non-injury reasons on Wednesday and Zimmer was asked if Diggs might be held out of the game as punishment for an unexcused absence. Zimmer said Diggs was already punished and a report about the nature of that punishment came to light a short time later.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Diggs was fined for missing practice and team meetings this week. Pelissero adds that it was not the first time that Diggs missed a meeting this season.

Thursday saw Diggs field questions about a potential trade and the wideout said that there is “truth to all rumors,” but word this week is that the Vikings have no plans to make a move that takes Diggs off the roster.