Report: Vikings are expected to re-sign Nick Mullens

The Vikings are keeping their backup quarterback around for 2023.

Minnesota is expected to re-sign Nick Mullens, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Mullens, who turns 28 this month, appeared in four games for the Vikings last year. He completed 21-of-25 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Minnesota acquired the quarterback from the Raiders late in training camp for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Mullens has started 17 games in his career, most of which came for the 49ers. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he went 3-5 as a starter in 2018 when Jimmy Garoppolo was injured. He then went 2-6 as a starter for the 49ers in 2020.

Mullens also started a game for the Browns in 2021.

The quarterback has completed 65.3 percent of his 655 passes for 5,085 yards with 27 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

