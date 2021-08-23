Report: Vikings, Everson Griffen expected to reunite

Report: Everson Griffen expected to rejoin Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everson Griffen reportedly is on the verge of a reunion with the Minnesota Vikings.

The veteran pass rusher split the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Vikings.

The deal between Everson Griffen and Minnesota is not finalized but sources say it’s headed that way. Barring a snag, it will likely happen. https://t.co/L5OEc6tLX9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2021

Griffen was named a Pro Bowler four times from 2015 to 2019. His best statistical season came in 2017, when he amassed 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits as the Vikings ended the season with a 13-3 record. Minnesota reached the NFC Championship Game that season before their season ended at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He restructured his contract in 2019 before opting out of his final three years in February of 2020. He then signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cowboys.

His career in Dallas didn’t last long. After just seven games, the Cowboys dealt him to the Lions for a future draft pick. He ended his season with six sacks across 14 total games.

Now, Griffen will rejoin a Minnesota defense that includes Patrick Peterson as the team looks to bounce back from a 7-9 season.