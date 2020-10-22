Report: Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is having surgery, out for 2020
The Vikings will reportedly be without defensive end Danielle Hunter for the duration of the 2020 season. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Hunter is having surgery to clean up a herniated disc, which means he will be done for the year. At 25, Hunter became the youngest player to 50 sacks in the NFL in 2019. Before this year, he tallied 14.5 sacks in two consecutive seasons. With Yannick Ngakoue gone, Hunter hypothetically walking leaves Minnesota with very few good options at the defensive end position down the road