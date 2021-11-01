Report: Vikings DE Danielle Hunter feared to have torn pec

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter suffered a neck injury in 2020, which left him out for all of 2020. So far, in Hunter’s NFL career, the only thing that’s truly derailed him has been playing time and injuries.

Hunter may have hit another obstacle regarding health on Sunday: the Vikings’ star defensive end left the Cowboys game with a shoulder injury.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec in the Week 8 game. Hunter will be getting an MRI on Monday morning. If confirmed, the Vikings’ edge will be out for the rest of 2020.

#Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s having an MRI this morning to confirm the diagnosis. If confirmed, it would knock the Pro Bowler out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Hunter’s hypothetical absence would be a colossal blow to the Vikings defense. Minnesota has just three defensive ends on the active roster outside of Hunter: Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum and Patrick Jones II. Jones was out for the Sunday night game. Wonnum played his way out of a starting job in 2021. Griffen eventually earned the starting defensive end job opposite Hunter.

Hunter has six sacks and 10 QB hits in 2021. Vikings fans have already seen what this Minnesota pass rush can look like without him. Hunter’s 2020 absence left the pass rush looking horrendous. Minnesota should be hoping he returns as soon as possible.