Report: Vikings and Danielle Hunter agree to a reworked deal

Win-win: The #Vikings and pass-rusher Danielle Hunter have agreed to terms on a reworked deal, sources say. Hunter gets significant money moved up in his contract, while Minnesota gets one of its stars to report. A solid conclusion for all sides in an ongoing saga. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

This offseason, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter was reportedly still unhappy with his contract.

This, of course makes sense. Hunter was not being paid on-par with a defensive end of his caliber. But as the offseason progressed, the Vikings still had some freed-up cap space, and now a deal is done.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings and their star defensive end have agreed to terms on a reworked deal. Hunter earns $5.6 million of this year’s money as a signing bonus, per Rapoport.

There is also an $18 million roster bonus the fifth day of the league year in 2022, which means Hunter either makes $20 million or so next year, or he is released, or he gets a new deal.

“A frustrating situation for all was quietly worked out over the past few months,” Rapoport wrote on Twitter. “Hunter is now healthy and a big season helps him and Minnesota.”

Hunter had two consecutive seasons where he tallied 14.5 sacks. This past season, however, he suffered a season-ending neck injury. With the question marks at the defensive end spot opposite Hunter, it makes sense to lock him in. If he can return to his old production, the Vikings defense could be a force in 2021.