Vikings guard Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list last week, got sick enough that he had to be hospitalized last night.

Dozier remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the team is taking every precaution to prevent an outbreak within the facility.

“It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do.”

The Vikings currently have five players on the COVID-19 reserve list: Dozier, center Garrett Bradbury, safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Ryan Connelly and offensive tackle Timon Parris.

Report: Vikings’ Dakota Dozier hospitalized with COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk