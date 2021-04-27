Report: Vikings could try and trade up for a top offensive tackle

Jack White
·1 min read

Minnesota has revamped much of its defense this offseason, but there is still a glaring weakness on the other side of the ball. The Vikings have not done much to fix the team’s offensive line.

This past season, the Vikings offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback. With the team cutting LT Riley Reiff this offseason, the offensive line unit could very well get worse.

So it would make sense for the team to trade up and land a premier tackle prospect. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that’s in the cards for the team. Pelissero reported that Minnesota could try to jump up if one of the top offensive tackles begins to slide into range.

“In search of a long-term solution at offensive tackle, if Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater slide a tad, GM Rick Spielman could cash in some of his chips to move up.”

That would greatly help the offensive line, but the team also has needs at defensive end, wide receiver three and depth at linebacker, cornerback and safety. Trading up leaves the team with less draft picks to allocate to those positions and that could be costly. Still, Sewell and Slater would be a big boost.

  • OT Rashawn Slater falls to Vikings in new PFF mock draft

    The Vikings desperately need offensive line help and this would be a huge boost for the team.

