Report: Vikings could pursue Darnold after Cousins-Falcons agreement originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Minnesota Vikings are in need of a new starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season, and they could turn to former 49ers backup Sam Darnold.

In the aftermath of former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins agreeing to a massive four-year, $180 million free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons, per his agent Mike McCartney, The Athletic's Dianna Russini believes Minnesota could pursue Darnold.

So what now? Look for the Vikings to go after Sam Darnold, who also has other suitors. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Here’s Cousins new deal with Atlanta:

4Y/$180M ($45M APY)

2024/2025 FG ($90M)

2026 Injury Guarantee that Converts ($10M)

$50M to sign — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Russini also mentions that Darnold will have plenty of teams coming after him in free agency.

The 26-year-old quarterback signed with the 49ers last offseason in an attempt to boost his value, but because Brock Purdy was medically cleared after right elbow surgery and began the season as the start, Darnold saw limited action during the 2023 NFL season.

Darnold made only one start for the 49ers, taking the reigns in the Week 18 season finale as San Francisco opted to rest starters ahead of the NFL playoffs. The former first-round draft pick completed 16 of 26 passes for 189 yards, with one touchdown pass.

Overall, Darnold completed 28 of 46 passes for 297 yards, with two touchdown passes and one interception in 10 games for the 49ers.

With Brock Purdy entrenched as the 49ers' starting quarterback, Darnold's best chance to play is to head elsewhere.

Earlier on Monday, shortly after the free-agent negotiating window opened at 9 a.m. PT, veteran quarterback Brandon Allen agreed to a one-year contract extension with the 49ers, likely signaling that he will break camp on the 53-man roster.

After spending time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and 49ers, it appears as if Darnold will be headed to his fourth NFL team in seven seasons.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast