Report: Vikings could move Za’Darius Smith during NFL draft

The Minnesota Vikings made a splash in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by selecting USC wide receiver Jordan Addison. With day two on Friday night, they could be making an even bigger splash on day two.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Vikings are a team to keep an eye on, as they could move edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Keep an eye on what Minnesota may do with outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. He still has two more years on his deal and is set to count $15.49 million against the cap this season. There are some rumblings the Vikings could move him.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, especially after they signed Marcus Davenport on the first day of the offseason. The Vikings could save $12.16 million in salary cap by trading him and only $7.16 million if they choose to release him.

With the Vikings set to only have one selection on day two at pick 87, moving Smith could net them at least one more selection.

