Report: Vikings coach Mike Zimmer looking to bring older coach in to help on offense

The Vikings saw Gary Kubiak retire this offseason, so now they have to look for their sixth offensive coordinator in the Mike Zimmer era.

As reported by Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, with Klint Kubiak being the front-runner at the moment, Zimmer may be looking to bring in an older offensive coach to assist. This is reminiscent of the time the Vikings hired Kubiak as an offensive assistant when Kevin Stefanski was still the offensive coordinator of the team.

Klint Kubiak would be an internal hire and a sign of continuity for the offense. That said, the Vikings could use a more experienced coach to help him out. Sources have told Goessling that Zimmer is looking to do just that.

An offseason, riddled with plenty of changes for Minnesota already, is probably going to feature even more. It’s gearing up to be interesting.